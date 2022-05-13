Imran ‘will not accept US slavery’ at any cost

Says he had informed relevant quarters to stop conspiracy or economy will suffer

ATTOCK – PTI Chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, addressing a mammoth gathering in Attock on Thursday, said that Pakistanis were an independent nation and will not bow in front of any country or individual.

“We are fighting a real war of independence and everyone is playing his role in it,” said Imran Khan.

He likened his struggle with movement of Quaid-e-Azam launched for independence of the country. PTI leaders Amin Aslam Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Ali Muhammad Khan, Yawar Bukhari, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Muhammad Anwar Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Qasim Soori, Shafqat Mehmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Imran Khan said, “We are going to decide whether we will live as slaves or as an independent nation.” He claimed his struggle for real freedom was not politics but Jihad.

Imran Khan said that it was pathetic that those involved in corruption were ruling in Pakistan but people would not accept them at any cost come what may. Imran, blaming General Pervez Musharraf, said that he pushed Pakistan into a war which was not Pakistan’s war and as a result of that country lost more than 80,000 people including soldiers.

He said after Quaid-e-Azam only Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tried to adopt an independent foreign policy and. Imran said that he would neither bow himself nor allow any Pakistani to do this. “We will not accept US slavery at any cost,” he said.

Imran Khan, on his third leg of public addresses, said Zardari, Nawaz and Shehbaz were three stooges and said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was exploiting others in the name of religion. He claimed that during PTI govt taxes were collected, Agri sector showed progress and Pakistan was heading towards financial independence. But at present, he maintained, foreign reserves were depleting and Pakistani rupee was going weaker and weaker day by day. He added that ‘imported’ govt was responsible for all that mess.

He regretted that now corrupt were being given NRO. Imran Khan emphasised upon the people to wait for his long march call and not to be afraid of anyone. He further said, “Those serving in government departments including defence forces, must send their families to participate in the long march,” he said and added that his movement will continue till general elections are announced. The PTI Chairman said that he had informed relevant quarters to stop conspiracy or country’s economy will suffer. Imran Khan, concluding his address vowed that he was ready to go to jail and even ready to sacrifice his life for Pakistan.