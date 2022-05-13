Installed hydel generation capacity of Wapda to surge to 13949 MW by 2026

LAHORE – WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain has said that installed hydel generation capacity of WAPDA will surge to 13949MW by 2026 with an addition of 4543 MW following completion of its under construction projects.

He stated this in his address to WAPDA workers at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, on the invitation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union. The chairman said that annual energy contribution of low-cost and green hydel electricity by WAPDA to the national grid will increase to more than 57 billion units with an increase of 20 billion units by 2026. Referring to the under construction mega projects in water and hydropower sectors, he said that WAPDA has been playing a tremendous role in Pakistan’s development, being the guarantor of water, food and energy security of the country. While acknowledging their services, he said that contribution of its workers is the major factor behind progress of WAPDA.

The chairman thanked All Pakistan Hydroelectric Workers Union for inviting him to the Labour Hall and providing him an opportunity to interact with the workers. Earlier, All Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union General Secretary Khursheed Ahmed, in his welcome remarks, paid homage to Muzammil Hussain for his splendid services in regaining the glory of WAPDA, adding that the welfare and progress of the workers has always been close to his heart. WAPDA Chairman also visited Computer Training Centre established at the Labour Hall to impart free-of-the-cost training to the children of the workers. WAPDA Human Resource Development General Manager Brigadier (r) Shoaib Taqi also accompanied him during the visit.