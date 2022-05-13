Our Staff Reporter

ITP intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

ISLAMABAD The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday intensified its campaign against smoke emitting vehicles for purpose of environmental protection. According to SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, special squads of ITP have been constituted as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid noise or other environmental pollution. Mobile squads of ITP would patrol in various areas and fine those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

