KP CM opens 3 uplifts projects in Swat

Swat – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Thursday paid a day long visit to district Swat where he formally inaugurated three newly completed development projects including new building of Tehsil Complex Matta, Girls Degree College Kharizai and Burn & Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta.

The chief minister, on the occasion also performed ground breaking of various development projects which include construction of the campuses for Agriculture University Swat and University of Engineering and Technology, Rural Health Centre Chaprial, up gradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, new building of Matta Police Station, Matta Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Tehsil Playground Matta, Family Water Park Matta, Rehabilitation of 57-Km long Shamozai Chowk to Bagh Dheri road, widening and rehabilitation of 10 Km long Baryam Chowk to Wanai road, and other development projects in the area.

Addressing the public gathering, the chief minister thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who took to the streets to protest on the call of Imran Khan and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had always stood by Imran Khan, and they would also play a leading role in the movement for real freedom of the country.

Mahmood Khan announced on the occasion that the ground breaking of Swat Motorway Phase II would be performed next week whereas the foundation stone of Dir Motorway would be laid within the next two months.

Later, addressing the Matta Bar Association, the chief minister asked the lawyer community to fully support the movement for real independence of the nation. Mahmood Khan said that Imran Khan was the only fearless and sincere leader of this nation, and it was time for the whole nation to support him for the sake of our coming generations.

He urged upon lawyer community to play its due role in providing justice to the poor and needy people, adding that the provincial government had introduced legal reforms to provide cheap and speedy justice to the common man.

Former federal minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Minister Mohibullah and other also addressed on the occasion.