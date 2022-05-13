Maryam ‘ready to face consequences’ if any wrongdoing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that the army chief should be an immaculate person and he should be a person who has a flawless reputation and free from any criticism or doubts.

Maryam said that the Pakistan Army is a respected institution and the whole nation looks at the Armed Forces for the stability and security of the country.

The PML-N leader made the remarks while talking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building after hearing of her appeal against her conviction in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

In response to a question asked about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s comments during an interview wherein he said that the government would “definitely consider” the former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, for the post of the army chief if his name was on the seniority list, Maryam said that the army chief should be a person who has a “flawless reputation” and who is good for the people, the country, and the institution and he should be free from any stains on his reputation.

She also said that the army is working within constitutional limits and it has decided to keep itself away from the politics and they welcome it but Imran Khan is only a person who has problem with this.

She maintained that the former prime minister had nothing to show for the four years he was in office, and that he needed letters and conspiracies because he had demonstrated no performance. She added that Khan pushed Pakistan 400 years back in four years.

The PML-N vice president said that whenever Imran was asked about inflation or why flour and medicines were expensive, he would claim that there was a conspiracy against him. She added that the biggest conspiracy against the country was Imran Khan.

Maryam further said that you (Imran) have brought the country’s economy to the intensive care unit (ICU), and yet, you are not ashamed to hold a press conference.

Referring to the PTI, the PML-N leader said that these people were holding a press conference against the inflation brought about by them and that Imran Khan was a thief along with his former ministers.

Maryam further asked that how they could talk about dollar rates after the US dollar went up to Rs189 under their leadership. She stated that this was the work of an amateur, and alleged that Imran appointed Farah Khan and his own relatives in important positions to get money. She remarked that the inflation narrative will not sell anymore; people know that inflation is due to you.

She asserted that Khan openly threatened institutions and deemed them dangerous, and that the relevant institutions should take notice of it.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the respondents to give arguments on the next hearing after preparation on the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

Maryam along with her legal team appeared before a two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani while NAB Special Prosecutor Imtiaz Saddiqui expressed an excuse to appear before the court and the other Special Prosecutor Azhar Saddiq could not appear due to his engagements before the Lahore High Court.

At the outset of the hearing, Maryam’s counsel Irfan Qadir Advocate adopted the stance that this bench had raised some questions before the bureau which could not be answered so far. The two new prosecutors were given time for preparation but today both could not attend the proceeding.

He said that the arguments almost had been completed and prayed the court not to further delay the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that why the defense lawyer Amjad Perviaz did not raise the same objections during the trial. At this the lawyer said that he had pointed it out. Irfan Qadir argued that their case was that the NAB had prepared a false case and there were no solid proofs against his clients.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court would view the matter despite if there were a lack of proof. The court said that it had asked the bureau to present the case record.

Amjad Pervaiz said that the NAB was only using delaying tactics in this matter.

Later, the court asked the lawyers to give arguments on the next hearing and deferred the hearing till June 2 saying that the court wanted to conclude the appeals in a few weeks.