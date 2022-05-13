Mercury shoots up to 47 degree in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD – The citizens experienced extreme hot day on Thursday when mercury struck at 47 degrees Celsius.

The roads and streets gave a deserted look during mid-day and business showed a dull trend. Rush was seen at ice vendors and ice cream parlors where public came to cool down. On other hand, intermittent power shut down played havoc with heat struck people. Senior Prof Dr Saleem Faiz when contacted advised general public to cover their head while moving under open sky and also increase water intake quantity. Worst hit of heat wave are school going children who return from school under severe heat.