National Assembly denounces Indian attempt of demographic engineering in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution denouncing the latest Indian attempt of demographic engineering in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through a so-called delimitation commission.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that attempt was aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of Muslim majority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The lawmakers through a resolution categorically rejected the report of the so-called delimitation commission that seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into minority and further marginalize, disenfranchise and disempower the Kashmiri population and advance the political and electoral objectives of the BJP.

“India is making attempts to further its illegal actions of 5th August 2019 and subsequent measures,” noted the resolution. “Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and a long standing item on the agenda of the UN Security Council,” says the resolution, declaring that no façade of elections based on sham delimitation exercise can substitute the legitimacy and indispensability of a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. The resolution demanded that India honors and fulfills the obligations under the international law, UNSC resolutions and the fourth Geneva Convention and refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory. It urged the Indian government to forthwith end its oppression and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK and enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the Security Council resolutions.

The resolution called upon the international community to ensure accountability of India’s grave and persistent violations of human rights and war crimes in IIOJK. The resolution reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching commitment and solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, reaffirming that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support in their just struggle for freedom and self-determination.

It also asked the government to continue to expose and counter the Indian moves before the international community and to highlight and forcefully project the Kashmir cause at all bilateral and multilateral forums including the UN and the OIC.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he has also addressed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council and the Secretary General of the UN. “It was highlighted that the unlawful steps taken by India to change the demographic structure of IIOJK,”.

Minister said he has underlined that the delimitation exercise was designed to further marginalize the Kashmiri people and pave the way for another puppet government in the occupied territory. “Pakistan will continue to reach out to the world to raise international awareness about Indian illegal steps in IIOJK,” he said.