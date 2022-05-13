Nazim Jokhio Murder: ATC to decide jurisdiction on May 23

KARACHI – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday once again deferred a decision on the jurisdiction of the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The court has decided to announce the verdict on May 23 after the counsel representing the National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan (NCHR) shared that they have challenged the issue of jurisdiction before the high court where those concerned have been issued notices for May 20. The court announced that it would decide if the Nazim Jokhio murder case would be heard by the anti-terrorism court or not on May 23.

Previously, the names of PPP MNA Jam Kareem Jokhio, his brother MPA Jam Awais Jokhio and six others have been eliminated from the case. The investigation officer of the case, Siraj Lashari, submitted the challan to the anti-terrorism court. In the challan, Haider, Mairaj and Niaz have been nominated as accused in the case.

The judicial magistrate Malir had ordered to include anti-terrorism clauses in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Earlier, in October 2021, the family of Nazim Jokhio claimed that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against PPP MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others. They detained Awais but Jam Kareem left the country and flew to Dubai.