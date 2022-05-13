NDMA holds National Monsoon preparedness conference – 2022

National Monsoon Preparedness Conference 2022 held here in Islamabad on Thursday under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Conference was presided by Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, Chairman NDMA, while representatives of various federal and provincial governments, PDMAs, Pakistan Armed Forces, Emergency Response Services, Federal Flood Commission, WAPDA, SUPARCO, Irrigation Department, FWO, NHA, Pakistan Metrological Department, UN Agencies and Humanitarian Networks participated in the conference.

The aim of the conference was to discuss matters related to climate change, heat wave and review the preparedness and coordination amongst all stakeholders for upcoming Monsoon at national, provincial, ministry and department levels. NDMA has also launched the National Monsoon Contingency Plan 2022.

While welcoming the participants, Chairman NDMA highlighted climate change and its impacts, vulnerability of Pakistan to various disasters with focus on floods, need for preparedness and coordination amongst all stakeholders in case of any disaster eventuality to avoid loss of life and property. Chairman NDMA emphasized upon timely sharing of Early Warning/ Information to the grass root level, awareness and advocacy, community mobilization and timely response by relevant departments. Chairman NDMA said that we must not lose sight of Climate Change phenomenon which is already effecting in the shape of extreme weather events like heat wave and GLOF. Talking about Monsoon Contingency Plan, Chairman NDMA emphasized the need to further strengthening the disaster management and early warning system to ensure better preparedness and response.

Participants from different departments shared preparations made thus far and affirmed resolve to take all measures for mitigation and response to any disaster event aimed at protecting lives and public/ private properties.