No conspiracy

The National Security Committee has recently deliberated twice upon the US official’s communication and reached the conclusion, as reported, that there was no evidence about any conspiracy being hatched against the since ousted Prime Minister and his government though there has been interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan to say the lease.

For information of all concerned, it is humbly submitted that the conspirators never inform their targeted victims, countries or individuals, in writing or verbally that they are conspiring, they just create the situation to achieve the objective.

The threatening tone of the communication, about consequences that Pakistan will have to face in case of success or failure of the opposition’s no-trust motion and its timing ahead of the no-trust motion which was moved the next day leaves much to be desired. If a threatening tone was noticed then a protest should have been lodged.

It is also being said that the name of the since ousted PM Imran Khan was not mentioned in the communication. How then was it known by the conspirators beforehand that a no-trust motion was being moved against the prime minister?

The timing of the US communication may have prompted the ousted PM to assume that a conspiracy against him was being launched through a no-trust motion.

The other day, veteran constitutional lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan in a tv channel interview were heard saying that interference in the internal affairs means a conspiracy. Irrespective of who was the target of the conspirators, all those inside and outside the corridors have to uphold national honour, prestige, sovereignty and security at all costs, please.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore.