News Desk

No respite from loadshedding as power shortfall increases

People across country are facing continuous power outages as electricity shortfall has reached 4,743 MW today (Friday).

According to sources, power generation stands at 20,757 while the demand has been recorded at 25,500 MW.

Reportedly, all major cities are facing 10 to 12 hours of power outages.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has announced protests against loadshedding in Karachi. The JI has decided to stage protest at more than hundred locations across the metropolis.

The party has also hinted at staging sit-in outside K-Electric’s head office if the situation does not improve.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions.

