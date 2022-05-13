Shafqat Ali

Outgoing US CdA meets FM

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan will soon have a full-fledged US ambassador in Islamabad after around four years. Ambassador Donald Blome is expected to arrive next week and take charge. David Hale was the last US ambassador who completed his term in August 2018. Yesterday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari metUS Chargé d’ Affaires Angele Aggeler, who paid a farewell call on him. The FM reiterated to further strengthen Pak-US relations. The Foreign Minister invited the US companies to invest in Pakistan. He thanked the United States for announcing 64 million covid vaccines for Pakistan. The FM appreciated the outgoing Chargé d’ Affaires for her services in strengthening the Pak-US relations. Amid the improving ties, Foreign Minister Bilawal is preparing for a visit to the US. The Pak-US ties have been shaky for a while and worsened after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Russia just ahead of the Ukraine invasion. During a recent telephonic contact, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had invited Pakistan for both the Second Covid Global Summit to be held virtually later this month, and a ministerial meeting on Global Food Security to be held in New York on May 18.

Blinken’s call came after Imran Khan accused the US of hatching a conspiracy to oust him from office. Washington has consistently denied any role in Pakistan’s internal processes which saw the opposition come together to vote out Khan in a no-confidence motion last month.

