PA speaker all praise for army chief; slates PML-N for maligning Imran

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has said that the services rendered by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for elimination of terrorism and enhancing the prestige of the country and the nation at international level are commendable. “Elements running poisonous and baseless campaigns against Pakistan Army and General Qamar Javed Bajwa in fact want to destabilise the defence of the country and the nation,” he said in a statement here. Parvez Elahi said that the army and the army chief were not separate from each other. “When the army chief is targeted, it has a negative impact on the entire army; the hearts of not only the officers but also the jawans who are performing their duties on the borders are badly hurt,” he observed. He said that the PML-N was twisting the statements of Imran Khan and using them against the army and the army chief. Parvez said that Imran Khan had categorically stated that the army was the sole guarantor for safeguarding and security of the country and the nation.

“Imran Khan has even stated to the extent that Pak Army is more important and essential than his person and politics for the country and the nation. It is Nawaz Sharif who has been running campaign against General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The media team of Maryam Nawaz is at the forefront in this campaign,” he said, adding that the nation and the army were fully aware of the track record of PML-N against Pakistan Army.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that creating a gulf between the army and the nation has always been the agenda of the anti-state forces. “But these agendas have neither been successful before nor will they succeed now as the army will emerge victorious in the present crisis.” He said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa had given a reasonable response to India’s aggression against Pakistan and due to his this strategy India has not been able to cast a dirty eye against Pakistan. Ch Parvez Elahi said that even on the diplomatic front, general Bajwa had rendered extraordinary services. “Army Chief has played an important role in promoting bilateral relations with Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE while remaining in the background and even the Islamic countries had acknowledged his role in this regard.”

He said the Army Chief had removed the economic reservations of the European countries against Pakistan with great strategy and wisdom; and in this way extended helping hand to the civilian government in pulling Pakistan out of economic difficulties.

“General Qamar Bajwa has displayed farsightedness in the matters following the exit of the USA from Afghanistan and kept Pakistan safe from its political and defence impacts,” he concluded.