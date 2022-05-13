News Desk

Pakistan looks forward to welcome more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan: FM

Swiss Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad today (Friday) and felicitated him on the assumption of the office of Foreign Minister.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari applauded the Ambassador for his efforts to deepen mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

He said Switzerland is one of the top ten investors in Pakistan and we look forward to welcoming more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan’s multiple sectors.

