Past in Perspective

“The history of atomism is one of reductionism – the effort to reduce all the operations of nature

to a small number of laws governing a small

number of primordial objects.”

–Leon M. Lederman

In Islamic intellectual history, we encounter several conceptions of nature, which differ from each other because they arose out of different perspectives of viewing and understanding nature. The most well-known of these, and also the earliest to have been formulated, was the theory of nature associated with the theologians (mutakallimun) of the Ash’arite school. It has been often referred to as the atomistic conception of nature, since it emphasizes the discontinuous and atomistic character of matter, space, and time. The theory of atomism was first developed in Islam by the Mu’tazila theologians. It was later refined and extensively developed by the Ash’arite school, especially by Abu Bakr al-Baqillani. Atomism has its roots in the earliest theological and political debates in the Islamic community concerning such problems as free will and predestination which arose out of specific internal factors and developments then existing within the community, that were both religious and political in nature. It explains how atoms, on their own are rather insignificant and any activity they possess is powered by God, thereby providing proof of his existence.