Petitioner seeks probe into 4 PTI staffers’ personal accounts

ISLAMABAD – Foreign funding petitioner Akbar S Babar Thursday demanded immediate investigation of four PTI personal accounts by the authorities which were used for donations within country and abroad.

According to a copy of letter available with the Nation, Akbar S Babar wrote to Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sana Ullah Khan demanding immediate probe by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the personal accounts of four PTI employees authorised to receive donations from within Pakistan and abroad.

The letter copy was also sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding immediate probe as it is a matter of national security.

The letter said that the four PTI employees were authorized by the PTI financial board on July 1, 2011 to collect donations in their personal bank accounts on behalf of PTI from within Pakistan and abroad.

“A copy of the PTI finance board authorisation resolution is attached with the letter as evidence,” Babar quoted in his letter. The letter further said that the matter was first brought to the attention of former federal interior minister on March 31, 2016, June 15, 2016 then March 6, 2017, and August 9, 2017, but in vain.

The letter stated that any illegal/prohibited/foreign funding of political parties through personal accounts of employees is a matter of national security, as such funding can potentially be used to steer their policies against national interests.