Plan being implemented for modernisation of IT facilities in Turbat University: VC

QUETTA – Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Turbat (UoT) inaugurated a computer laboratory equipped with hardware and software, in the Faculty of Economics, Commerce and Business Administration, University of Turbat on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that keeping in view the increasing trend of using information technology in higher education and research activities, a comprehensive plan is being implemented for modernization of the IT facilities in the Turbat University and bringing the IT facilities in line with the requirements of modern times.

Ganguzar Baloch, UoT’s Registrar, Dr. Wasim Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and Business Administration, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Dean Academics, Shahbek Syed, Director Finance, Ijaz Ahmed, Director Public Relations, Chaker Hyder, PSO to Vice Chancellor, Heads of various academic and administrative departments and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor said that this comprehensive project includes setting up of an IT Park in the University, connecting the University with Fiber Optic, transformation of the University into the Automation and Solar System, launching of various Diploma and Certificate Courses in IT, developing linkages between University and national and foreign IT Industries, creating internship opportunities for students in various IT sector, and establishment of state-of-the-art IT and software laboratories in all campuses of the University.

Inaugurates latest computer lab in university

He said that being main stakeholder of the University, students are being facilitated in a better way despite limited resources. He said that the work on setting up of a digital library and a research center in the university is underway with fast track. The Vice Chancellor directed the concerned quarters to expedite the work of providing new editions of the required books to the main library and departmental libraries of all disciplines.

While briefing the Vice Chancellor about the computer lab, Dr. Wasim Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and Business Administration said that the computer lab consists of 30 latest systems which are equipped with all kinds of modern facilities. Another computer lab of same kind has previously been established in the faculty which has significantly improved the quality of teaching and research activities in the University. He thanked Vice Chancellor and his team for providing modern facilities to the students and faculty members for learning and research purposes.

The Vice Chancellor also visited different teaching departments and inspected the ongoing development works over there.