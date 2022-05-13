News Desk

PM, COAS, FM extend condolences on demise of UAE President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have on Friday extended condolences on the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister took to Twitter to express his deep grief over sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend. We send our heartfelt condolences & sympathies to the government & people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace!,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the DG ISPR on its official Twitter handle wrote, “the COAS & all ranks of Pak Army express heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of President of UAE, HH, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Pak has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul & give strength to bereaved family 2 bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his latest Tweet wrote, “Heartfelt and deepest condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. May Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family and the people of the UAE.”

