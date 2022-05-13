PM condemns Karachi blast; grieves over death, injuries to 8 persons

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned a deadly Karachi blast in Saddar area of Karachi and expressed grief and sorrow over the death of one person and injuries to 8 others in the explosion, Dunya News reported.

In a statement, he expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that the enemies of people and peace would be eliminated in coordination with the provincial governments. The Prime Minister asked Chief Minister Sindh to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.