News Desk

PM condemns Karachi blast; grieves over death, injuries to 8 persons

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned a deadly Karachi blast in Saddar area of Karachi and expressed grief and sorrow over the death of one person and injuries to 8 others in the explosion, Dunya News reported.

In a statement, he expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that the enemies of people and peace would be eliminated in coordination with the provincial governments. The Prime Minister asked Chief Minister Sindh to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

NA Opp leader election in doldrums

Lahore

CM orders admin to ensure cleanliness in cities, towns across Punjab

National

Youth ends life by shooting himself

National

DC for immediate steps in heatwave

Multan

Health expert calls for public education on heat-related illness

National

Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage reduces remarkably

National

FDA seals two illegal colonies

National

Govt set to launch citizens’ portal in AJK

Lahore

Authorities mobilised to tackle heatwave

Lahore

Measures for better traffic management sought

1 of 8,165

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More