News Desk

PM Shehbaz extends stay in UK for two days

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a visit to United Kingdom (UK), has extended his stay in UK for two more days.

Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation comprising some federal ministers and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were scheduled to return to Pakistan today (Friday). According to sources, PM Shehbaz and his delegation will now return to Pakistan on Sunday.

Sources further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation will hold another round of talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif today (Friday).

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Ayyaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif reached United Kingdom on Wednesday to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss current political and economic situation of the country.

during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, it was agreed that there is no possibility of early elections in the country and General elections will be held only after the completion of electoral reforms.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif also briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the phone conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

It was also agreed that all parties would be taken into confidence over the economic issues.

Nawaz Sharif also directed to formulate a strategy to minimize the burden on the people while asked the PML-N leaders to make preparations for the general elections.

According to PML-N sources, former Prime Minister emphasized to complete election and constitutional reforms as soon as possible and to expose the corruption of Imran Khan and other PTI members with evidence.

