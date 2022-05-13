Our Staff Reporter

Police book 45 persons on charges of launching armed attack

RAWALPINDI Police have booked 45 persons on charges of launching an armed attack on the security guards and resorting to firing to grab the land of a private housing society near New Islamabad International Airport, informed sources on Thursday. According to sources, First Information Report (FIR) was registered with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad on the complaint of Zafar Iqbal, an employee of TopCity1, against Chaudhry Khalid, Chaudhry Babar, Chauhdry Amir, Chaudhry Nasir, Chaudhry Zia, Muhammad Shakil, Nazakat, Chaudhry Qamar, Tanvir Shah, Muhammad Younas, Nasir Bangu, Mukhtar, Muhammad Yousaf, Asghar, Faheem Khattak and 25/30 other unknown armed persons.

 

