Police Khidmat Markaz facilitated 41,831 citizens during ongoing year
ISLAMABAD – The Police Khidmat Markaz established at sector F-6/1 provided various kinds of services to around 41,831 citizens during the ongoing year, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.
The citizens benefited from facilities like issuance of character certificates, verification of vehicles, registration of tenants, employee verifications, general police verifications and timely appropriate legal action on public complaints.