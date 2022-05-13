Political chaos

The political parties whether they be PML-N, PPP or PTI should understand that the whole country has horrendously fallen under an immense debt trap. Every single time, the country is reduced to going to international institutions and other foreign actors to get into more debt just to pay off its previous one.

Since financial stability is imperative for a state’s progress; without being stable internally how can a state manage its eternal affairs? Nowadays politics in Pakistan has become another source of entertainment like cricket and other dramas. Social media has become the battleground where people have been divided into factions in order to support alternative parties. The public is introduced to a variety of memes and they come up with hilarious dialogues for putting down opponent political leaders. Sadly, politicians also insult and put down their opponents verbally as well as sometimes even physically, as seen in the Punjab Assembly. Desperately, in all this chaos of putting down their opposition, they tend to show negligence in state affairs instead of profoundly working for the country’s progress.

Therefore, all the state actors must acknowledge that leadership is a critical role. If any leader shows disharmony, that bad behaviour trickles down and has a negative impact on the civil society of the state. Furthermore, all the political parties must acknowledge that consensus is crucial for the betterment of the state so they must keep aside their own self-interests. They should swallow bitter pills and engage with their political rivals for making key decisions. They ought to comprehend that in this fragile phase of the country, where it has fallen down in the series of debt, only the agenda for pulling it out must be prioritized with collective effort.

NEHA ALI DHAREJO,

Sindh.