Poonch House Complex in dilapidated condition; residents express dismay

RAWALPINDI –Poonch House Complex situated in the heart of the city is in dilapidated condition. Residents of Poonch Complex, while talking to APP expressed their anger over the negligence and inefficiency of the management who had completely failed in providing the basic amenities of life to the residents.  According to residents, the filth was scattered around the premises and gave a stinking smell to them and to the visitors.  Another big issue was the security of the Complex, as some cases of theft had been registered. Stray dogs were the major threat for the residents and women, whereas, kids were avoiding to go outside.  Whereas, the concerned authorities were not giving attention towards their genuine problem, said a resident of Poonch House.

 

 

