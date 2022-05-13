Protection of people’s life, property top priority of government: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that protection of life and property of citizens is top priority of the provincial government.

“If there is peace and law and order in the city then social and business activities will continue. Sindh Police should take steps for patrolling in the city at different times to protect the lives and property of the citizens,” the Administrator said this while talking to Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon who called on Administrator Karachi at his office to discuss law and order situation in Karachi and prevention of crime in the city.

The police officer also briefed the Administrator on the steps taken by law enforcers in the city. The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab called for all possible measures to curb crime, especially street crimes. He said that the city of Karachi has seen bad times in the past and although the situation in the city is much better now, the increase in kidnappings for ransom, mobile phone and car snatching over the last one year is worrisome.

“Drug use is a curse and anti-drug action should be more effective to get rid of it,” he said. He directed that steps should be taken to prevent drug use anywhere, including in educational institutions, and to bring those involved in the business to justice. The Administrator said that said that the government has a responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizens and ensure law and order in the city for which all possible steps must be taken. He also requested the citizens to cooperate with the government in this regard, adding that all together can play their part in rooting out crime.

KMC signs MoU with Afzal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was providing free or very low cost medical diagnostic dialysis and treatment facility to employees and their family members.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Afzal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, said a statement.

The MoU was signed by Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and Dr Asim Qadwai. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon was also present on the occasion. The Administrator said that Commissioner had played a key role in making this MoU possible. He said that as a result of this agreement, a long term relationship would be established between the two organisations which would benefit KMC employees.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the number of cases of Thalassemia in Pakistan was increasing alarmingly every year. People with the disease needed regular blood transfusions and permanent treatment.

He said that most people were not able to afford such expensive treatment and diagnosis on a monthly basis. He further said that Afzal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation had been providing free testing and treatment in Karachi for the last 20 years and that was why we had decided to work with them.

“The initiative is also a social service aimed at paving the way for collaboration between civic organisations and creating an environment in which one part of the community could share the burden, especially in the area of health,” he added.

He said that under the Memorandum of Understanding, Afzal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation would provide free or low cost diagnostic services to KMC employees and their families. KMC staff will be provided with a list of these centres and the services of OPD, Lab, Radiology Test, Blood Test and special clinics available.

In addition, dialysis services will be provided free of cost if required. Under the agreement, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will provide all possible assistance in the campaign to prevent the spread of the disease and to donate blood within the city limits of Karachi.

On the occasion, Dr Asim Qudwai, Chief Executive of Afzal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation thanked the KMC and Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and said that due to Wahab’s cooperation they had been able to serve the employees of KMC.

“It is a community program aimed at improving society by helping one another,” he added.

Dr Qudwai said that a similar memorandum of understanding had been signed with the Commissioner and Karachi Police, which was benefiting their employees. The program was running successfully.