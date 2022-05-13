PTI rejects ECP’s observations in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawyer on Thursday has rejected the scrutiny committee observation and termed it a “Gray report”.

The PTI lawyer continued his final arguments in the PTI foreign funding case, which was being heard by a three members bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Shah Mohammad Jatoi and Nisar Ahmed Durrani of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor said that there was no chartered accountant in the scrutiny committee but they raised objections over one PTI account.

However, the counsel for the PTI said that the party has provided all records to the committee and the names of persons and funds accumulated from them were also mentioned.

He argued that the scrutiny committee guessed from the names that the funds were given to the party by foreign nationals, however, how could the scrutiny committee predict that funds were given to the party by foreign nationals just through names? He asked the commission.

He said that the scrutiny committee also counted funds after the fiscal year of 2013, while the mandate of the committee was till 2013 June.

Talking about the donations to the party, he said at that time there was no need for the attachment of CNIC with funds, adding that the provision of the CNIC attachment with funds was imposed in 2018.