PTI rejects PML-N govt’s decision to ‘resume’ trade with India

ISLAMABAD – The core committee of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday rejected the alleged decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling coalition to resume trade with India saying it hurts sentiments of Kashmiri people.

The core committee that met under the chair of former prime minister Imran Khan condemned alleged decision of federal government to open trade with India while ignoring the Kashmir issue, said PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry after the meeting.

Earlier this week, the federal government had approved appointment of trade office in Pakistan’s mission in New Delhi. However, Ministry of Commerce had ruled out the possibility of resumption of stalled trade with India after facing criticism from the opposition party.

Chaudhry said that PTI had a stance that trade could not be resumed with India unless it withdraws those illegal steps that revoked the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The meeting also showed its concerns over reports of social media that an American delegation including a Pakistani is on a visit to Israel. Any kind of relations of Pakistan with Israel are not acceptable, PTI leader said. Former information minister said that the Core Committee has criticised the decision of FIA to withdraw case of money laundering registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. “We urged the Supreme Court to ensure protection of institutions,” he added.

He said that the meeting also expressed its annoyance over the decision of federal government to provide VIP security to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. “It is astonishing that a convicted woman has been provided with a special security cover while security of former prime minister Khan has been withdrawn,” he said.

Separately, PTI’s likeminded Cheena group met with Chairman PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala. The group endorsed the political programme of Chairman PTI Khan, said a statement issued by party’s Central Media Department. The group announced to participate in the protest long march of PTI to press the government for early election, it added. “We are waiting for the call of Imran Khan to participate in the protest long march to Islamabad,” the statement said quoting the group members. The group also criticized the ouster of PTI government through a foreign conspiracy.