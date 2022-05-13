Our Staff Reporter

PTI’s mess can’t be cleared in days, says Fazl

KARACHI   –    Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Thursday that the mess created by former prime minister Imran Khan couldn’t be cleared in days and it would take time but things would get better.

Addressing ‘Meet the Press’ at Karachi Press Club, he said Imran Khan had stolen our slogan of freedom from slavery. He further said members of Khan’s cabinet were holding nationality of US and other Western states.

Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan, during his tenure legislated on FATF and IMF’s pressure. Each and every move was being taken on external pressure and Imran was proud of all those moves, he added.

JUI-F chief said, during PTI’s government inflation was touching its peak that created unemployment and various other issues for common man.

Pakistan was moving towards development but PTI government had destroyed it economically and caused a moral decay, he added.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met the members of Karachi Press Club. President of Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

