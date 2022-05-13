Rally taken out to support Pak Army in Islamabad

A rally in favor of Pakistan Army was held in the federal capital on Friday in which a large number of businessmen and  citizens participated and chanted slogans of “Long live Pakistan Army”.

The rally was held at Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area. The participants were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of the security forces.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that Pak Army should not be dragged into politics and those who speak against Pak army are enemies of the country, people will boycott political parties who speak against army.

