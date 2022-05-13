Rana Sanaullah takes notice of Karachi blast

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of bomb blast in Saddar area of Karachi on Thursday night in which one person was killed and eight other were wounded.

According to sources, the Interior Minister has also sought report from Chief Secretary Sindh and Inspector General (IG) Sindh. He said that the Federal Government will provide full support to the Sindh government in the investigation.

The Interior Minister also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in the bomb blast and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in an explosion in Sadar area of Karachi on Thursday, but the cause and the damage were unknown.

Following the blast, security forces along with rescue teams reached the place of the incident and cordoned off the area. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and kicked off a search operation in surrounding areas. Authorities are trying to determine the nature and the damage caused by the blast.

The explosion was so powerful that the windowpanes of nearby buildings were shattered due to the impact of the blast, while the explosion also damaged the vehicles.