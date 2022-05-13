Israr Ahmad

RCCI to organise Gems, Jewellery and Fashion Exhibition on May 22

Rawalpindi-The three-day Gems, Jewellery and Fashion Exhibition will be organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) from May 20 to 22 at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, informed a spokesman on Thursday.
Nadeem Rauf, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, while talking to reporters in the Chamber said that the major aim of the exhibition is to encourage local traders and industrialists to take up the non-conventional sector like the gemstones business. The only solution to the current economic uncertainty is in the Charter of Economy. All political parties should sign the Charter of Economy. He said that although the current economic situation of Pakistan and the environment is vague and down, the business community and the Rawalpindi Chamber believe that trade activities should continue in one form or another. He said that India’s annual gems and jewellery exports amount to more than 40 billion dollars while in Pakistan it is only close to 24 million dollars.
Sohail Altaf, Group Leader, Fayyaz Qureshi, Chairman Expo, and Sheikh Asif Idrees, President, Small Chamber were also present at the moment.
Group Leader Sohail Altaf expressed the business community’s deep concern over current economic and political uncertainty.
Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that the dollar is out of control, the stock market is stagnant, and no clear direction has been given by the government yet. Tough decisions regarding petrol, diesel or IMF should be taken immediately to end the market uncertainty.
Chairman Expo Fayyaz Qureshi said that more than 50 stalls will be set up in the exhibition, exhibitors from all over the country will participate in the exhibition, conference and BTB meetings.

