Real Madrid’s Benzema equals with Raul as club’s 2nd all-time top scorer

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema leveled with Raul Gonzalez as the Spanish football club’s second all-time top scorer late Thursday.

A Real Madrid regular since 2009, Benzema, who scored in the Whites’ six-goal romp against Levante on Thursday, tallied 323 goals in total.

Real Madrid’s Spanish legend Raul, 44, hit 323 goals from 1994-to 2010.

The Spanish club’s all-time highest scorer is Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar — now a Manchester United forward — scored 451 goals for the Whites.

An ex-Olympique Lyon forward Benzema, 34, has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2023.

Benzema is spending a splendid season, scoring 44 goals in 44 appearances.

He won four UEFA Champions League titles, and four Spanish La Liga titles with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, who thrashed Levante 6-0 at home, has already clinched the 2022 La Liga title.

