Red Cross, Red Crescent Day observed in Mohmand

GHALANAI – A function was organised at the Government Boys’ High School Babi Khel in Haleemzai tehsil in connection with the Red Cross & Red Crescent Day under the auspices of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and District Youth Affairs department, Mohmand District on Thursday.

Apart from the teachers and students, Additional Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Junaid Khan, District Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Mohmand Fauzee Khan, President of Private Education Network (PEN) Mohmand Alam Khan, President of Hub of Private Education (HOPE) Javed Khan, and others participated in the event.

Addressing the function, Pakistan Red Crescent Society District Secretary, Fauzee Khan, said that the Pakistan Red Crescent team provided first aid trainings in various schools, madrassas and private schools in Mohmand district and also provided first aid kits to them.

He said that at present there are a total of 1200 registered trained volunteers with Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Mohmand District who are on high alert in case of any untoward incident.

In addition, 1000 safe delivery kits and 40 large dustbins were provided to the labour rooms of various hospitals in Mohmand district.