Rumoured Talks

While the Pakistani state has yet to comment on the potential resumption of peace talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), media reports indicate that the TTP leadership has ordered a ceasefire in anticipation of discussions. The sources from within the extremist outfit are claiming that a Pakistani delegation has departed for Afghanistan to negotiate. But with the government yet to acknowledge these rumours, it is unclear whether dialogue is actually being considered.

The lack of comment from the Pakistani government could mean one of two things; that the talks are being held in secret, or that the TTP is embellishing the truth. In both cases however, it is clear with the ceasefire that this is what the TTP is currently looking for.

With the war in Afghanistan going in the Afghan Taliban’s favour, the uptick in violence from the TTP was always expected. Naturally a victory for non-state forces in our neighbouring country would embolden the enemies of Pakistan as well. We saw increased attacks from the TTP immediately after the US pullout in August last year. However, while each attack has taken a toll in the form of lost lives, it is clear that Pakistan’s armed forces will not let terrorists gain a strong foothold in the country once more.

Even with the increased attacks, Pakistan has not seen the level of violence that we got used to in the last decade, when the war against terror was at its peak. Whether or not talks are taking at this juncture, it is important for the state to now assert its writ further, and only allow for dialogue to take place if TTP is looking to lay down its arms. A temporary ceasefire is only a stopgap; something much more lasting is needed.

There are naturally also the very real questions of foreign funding and the attempts by the TTP to destablise Pakistan, which have to be addressed. For any negotiations to make headway, all of these issues must be addressed. Dialogue is always preferable to conflict, but if one party only uses the negotiation table as a means to stall, then discussions should not be held at the expense of our security forces and civilians—facing the deadly terror threat on a daily basis.