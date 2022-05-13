News Desk

Russia warns Finland of ‘consequences’ if it joins Nato

MOSCOW – Finland “must be aware of the responsibility and consequences” of joining NATO, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday, adding that Russia “will be forced” to take retaliatory steps if the country joins the alliance.
“The statement by Finnish President S. Niinistö and Finnish Prime Minister S. Marin, who spoke Thursday in favour of Finland joining NATO, is a radical change in the country’s foreign policy,” the Russian foreign ministry said, adding “Helsinki must be aware of the responsibility and consequences of such a move.”
Finland’s possible accession to NATO would cause serious damage to bilateral Russian-Finnish relations, which are maintaining stability and security in the Northern European region, the ministry said.

