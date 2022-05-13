Our Staff Reporter

SHC orders to book SBCA officials over illegal structure in Nazimabad

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to register FIRs against the builder and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in a case related to illegal constructions in Karachi’s Nazimabad Block 2-D.

The SHC heard a petition against construction of illegal portions in Block 2-D, Nazimabad. The petitioner’s counsel contended that illegal portions were being constructed on residential plot No2/8 Block 2-D in Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

He pleaded with the court to order razing the illegal structure.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench showed resentment over illegal construction of portions and directed DG SBCA to register FIRs against SBCA officials and builder within 15 days.

The court also directed the DG of the authority to appear before the court in person in case of non-registration of cases against Sindh Building Control Authority officials.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered to register FIRs against the builder, plot owner and the Sindh Building Control Authority officials in a case related to illegal constructions in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block C.

 

