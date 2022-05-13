Our Staff Reporter

Six dead in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE    –   At least six persons were killed and 1,103 others injured in 1049 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 493 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The analysis showed that 583 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians and 437 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 78 victims. According to the data, 897 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 29 vans, seven passenger buses, 23 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

