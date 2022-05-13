Those who have violated Constitution will not be tolerated, warns Nawaz Sharif

LONDON/ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to bring the country out of crisis.

Talking to media along with PML-N leaders in London, he stressed that we need to take immediate steps to bring the country out of crisis. He said all decisions will be made with the consultation of allies.

The minister said Imran Khan is running an organised campaign against institutions and he desires a civil war in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that ‘Imran Khan has destroyed economy and political values of the country.’ He said Imran Khan is misleading the youth of the country. He said Nawaz Sharif has made it clear that those who have violated constitution will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Rana Sana Ullah said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current economic woes of the country. In reaction to Sheikh Rashid’s statement, the minister said Imran Khan made an agreement with the IMF and brought the nation to this state.

“There are two liars in the country, one is Imran Khan and the other is Sheikh Rashid, “ he said in a statement issued here. He said Imran Khan and his incompetent government was also behind the current economic situation and high inflation in the country. The incumbent government would not only fix the economy but also put the politics on right track.