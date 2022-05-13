Staff Reporter

TikToker cop arrested for aerial firing in Karachi

KARACHI – A TikToker cop was arrested after his video of aerial firing went viral on social media in Karachi on Thursday. As per details, the cop deputed at FB Industrial Area did aerial firing near Nazimabad police quarters and filmed it for the TikTok video. The TikToker cop said the video of his aerial firing was six months old and now it had gone viral, resulting in his arrest. Earlier in March, Rawalpindi police had arrested a man for filming TikTok videos donning a police uniform. According to police, the man used to record videos in police uniform and then upload them on TikTok – a social media platform. The police had registered a case against TikToker and launched further investigation. In a similar case, a girl landed in trouble after filming a TikTok video in a police uniform.

 

 

