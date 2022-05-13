Our Staff Reporter

Trainings for jail women inmates urged

QUETTA – Miss Talat Rehman, Advocate, Provincial In-charge of the MQM Women Wing Balochistan, called on Jail Superintendent Quetta jail Ishaq Zehri here at District Jail on Thursday.

While talking to the Jail Superintendent Quetta district Jail, she proposed for rehabilitation and mental health of women prisoners. “Training sessions for the women prisoners are prerequisites to make them a constructive person of the society,’’ she said, urging him to take concrete steps for holding sessions for the women inmates. District Jail Superintendent Ishaq Zehri agreed with the suggestions of Miss Talat Rehman and assured that her suggestions would be implemented in the jail after getting approval from the IG Prisons.

 

 

