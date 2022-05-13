Two die in Karachi, Quetta bomb blasts

KARACHI/ QUETTA – A passerby died and at least eight others were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle went off in Karachi’s Saddar area on Thursday night.

According to rescue officials and eye witnesses, the blast took place in the commercial locality of Saddar during rush hours near the city’s oldest United Bakery. The explosion caused substantive damage to property, including vehicles, in the area. Footage from the site showed a vehicle belonging to the Pakistan Coast Guards was also damaged in the explosion. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used, said the latter’s spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, a boy was killed while another received injuries in an explosion in Rehman Kehole, Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday. According to Levies sources, the victims were playing the near Naale at Rehman Kehole when explosive materials went off which were kept in the Naale. As a result, one of boys died on the spot while another namely Hikmatullah suffered wounds. The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Levies force and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.