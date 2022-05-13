‘Water shortage issue to be resolved by June’

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said that water shortage issue would be resolved by June as the temperature in Skardu has risen to 27/28 degree centigrade resulting improved water inflow in Tarbela. The country was facing water shortage problem and tail areas of Sindh and Punjab were among the more sufferers, he said while talking to a private news channel. He said all political parties should sit-together to resolve the national issues, adding the incumbent government should make efforts to reduce inflation.

Replying to a question, he said all the members of the Parliament must ensure their presence in the house.

He said holding protest was the right of everyone but it should be under the defined constitutional parameters.