Weekly inflation up by 0.49 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 12 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.49 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 172.63 points against 171.78 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.85 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a 0.94 percent increase and went up from 180.34 points in last week to 182.03 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.58 percent, 1.01 percent, 1.12 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.90%) items increased, 06 (11.77%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included tomatoes (102.01%), electricity for Q1 (10.66%), bananas (5.87%), firewood (0.43%), sugar (0.15%) and LPG (0.11%) The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices, included wheat flour (41.78%), chicken (12.13%), potatoes (7.04%), eggs (5.08%), pulse masoor (4.79%), onions (4.74%), pulse gram (2.29%), pulse mash (2.05%), mustard oil (1.97%), mutton (1.64%), and tea prepared (1.16%), non-food items, cigarettes (2.62%) and matchbox (1.31%).

On a year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chilies powdered (39.50%), pulse moong (25.81%), potatoes (20.71%), electricity charges for Q1 (14.56%), bananas (14.24%) and sugar (11.80%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included onions (160.81%), tomatoes (122.92%), lpg (97.34%), garlic (83.51%), cooking oil 5 litre (59.78%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (59.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (58.43%), mustard oil (58.27%), pulse masoor (52.01%), washing soap (39.79%), petrol (37.42%) and diesel (29.63%).

