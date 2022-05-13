Work for beautification of city reviewed

LAHORE – Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the beautification work in the city here at the office of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). During the meeting, PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed gave briefing to the Commissioner regarding clean and green Lahore, tree planting, ongoing and completed projects in the city. Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman directed the officers to take steps for beautification of city’s main highways, green belts, entrances and exits of provincial capital. He also directed the officers to provide standard facilities and security to the citizens in the parks. The Commissioner said the government would take all possible steps to make Lahore beautiful, adding that the PHA should take all possible steps to make the city green.

He said that all entrances and exits of Lahore would be adorned with trees, plants and flowers, adding that priority should be given to planting shade trees in the city. He said that all the institutions would play their role in making the city of Lahore clean and green.