Our Staff Reporter

Work for beautification of city reviewed

LAHORE    –   Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the beautification work in the city here at the office of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). During the meeting, PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed gave briefing to the Commissioner regarding clean and green Lahore, tree planting, ongoing and completed projects in the city. Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman directed the officers to take steps for beautification of city’s main highways, green belts, entrances and exits of provincial capital. He also directed the officers to provide standard facilities and security to the citizens in the parks. The Commissioner said the government would take all possible steps to make Lahore beautiful, adding that the PHA should take all possible steps to make the city green.

He said that all entrances and exits of Lahore would be adorned with trees, plants and flowers, adding that priority should be given to planting shade trees in the city. He said that all the institutions would play their role in making the city of Lahore clean and green.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran responsible for dire economic situation: Marriyum

Karachi

CCTV footage of Karachi blast shows suspected bomber

Karachi

Rehman Baba Express derails near Hyderabad

Islamabad

Fawad criticizes government for rising Dollar rate

Islamabad

Ban imposed on new gas connections by previous govt will be reconsidered, NA told

Islamabad

FM apprises OIC Chief about latest situation in IIOJK

Islamabad

No respite from loadshedding as power shortfall increases

Islamabad

Imran Khan condemns Karachi explosion

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz extends stay in UK for two days

National

12 killed, 8 injured as dumper hits two vans in Gujranwala

1 of 8,612

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More