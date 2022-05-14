14 million people suffering from asthma in Pakistan, says Dr Rubaba

QUETTA – Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that over 14 million people in Pakistan were suffering from respiratory diseases of which 51 percent were adults and 32 percent have minors.

She expressed these views in a message on the occasion of World Asthma Day.

Dr Rubaba Buledi said that Asthma, a common chronic disease, which caused by air pollution, family allergies, smoking, extravagant lifestyle, carpet dust and other causes.

“If such symptoms appear, the severity of asthma may increase when a qualified doctor is not consulted, this can make it difficult for the patient to walk or even climb stairs, and suffocation will lead to sudden death,” she mentioned.

Dr Rubaba Khan Baledi said that after Karachi, Multan was considered second city with highest number of asthma patients in Pakistan.Dr Rubaba said that most people were not aware of the proper treatment for asthma, so there is an urgent need to spread awareness in order to control in the areas.

Earlier, different programmes were organised to celebrate World Asthma Day with the aim to create awareness among people against asthma under Pakistan Chest Society Balochistan.