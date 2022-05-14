APP

76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD    –  Price control magistrates imposed Rs.143,000 fine on 76 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.  A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 983 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.The magistrates imposed fine on shopkeepers and warned the profiteers that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

