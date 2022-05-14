Bike-trailer collision claims 2 lives, one injured

KHANEWAL – Two women died, while another person sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer near Rajpoot stop under the jurisdiction of city police on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorist Muhammad Bilal alongwith Koser and Shaheena were on their way to somewhere when a speedy trailer coming from opposite side hit their bike. As a result, both the women died on the spot, while Bilal sustained critical injuries. The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to District Headquarter Hospital, Khanewal. The police has started investigations into the incident.

25 development schemes completed in Khanewal

District government claimed to have completed 25 out of 157 development schemes with estimated cost worth Rs. 12 billion. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi chaired meeting in this regard here on Friday.

He instructed officers concerned to expedite work on projects and with using good quality material in all of them.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman gave a briefing over allocation of funds for different projects initiated in different nooks and corners of the city.