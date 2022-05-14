Our Staff Reporter

Bilawal appreciated for raising voice for electoral reforms first

BAHAWALPUR   –   A leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter has appreciated Foreign Minister and Central Chairperson of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising voice for electoral reforms.

In a press release issued here, Secretary Information, PPP Bahawalpur, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar said that credit goes to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising slogan: “First Reforms than Elections”.

He said that electoral reforms would ensure smooth flourishing of democracy and holding of transparent elections in the country.

He said that people took sigh of relief as they got rid of previous government which chanted only slogans instead of resolving issues and problems confronted by the masses.

