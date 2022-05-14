Christian community has reservations on PTI rally venue in Sialkot: CM

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that government cannot allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public rally at CTI Ground in Sialkot due to reservations of Christian community.

Talking to media persons outside accountability court, CM Punjab asked PTI to change venue and hold the public meeting at some other appropriate place.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar has said that PTI will not be allowed to hold rally at land of church. He asked the party to hold meeting in Sialkot Stadium instead.

It merits mention that Police have arrested PTI leader Usman Dar and other party workers over preparation for public rally.

A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue of PTI chief Imran Khan’s public meeting.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar has said that he stands with PTI Chairman and his love for Imran Khan will not be affected even if he is sent to jail. He reiterated that former premier will attend the rally no matter what.