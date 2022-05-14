CM Hamza tasks lawmakers with controlling price hike

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting of the parliamentary affairs group at Model Town on Friday to discuss the political situation, public problems and price hike.

PMLN allies including Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial and Moawiyah Azam also attended the meeting.

The CM disclosed that the administrative team has been tasked to control price hike and maintained that overcoming public problems was a collective responsibility. He asked the parliamentarians to visit bazaars and commercial areas to keep an eye on rates of essential items and the quality of things being sold there.

“The government fully realises the public problems resulting due to price hike and the Punjab government would announce special steps very soon to provide relief to the masses,” he added.

“We all have to solve public problems and my team and I are working day and night to decrease the price hike,” he said and disclosed a permanent mechanism was being devised to decrease the rates of eatables.

“The government will burn the midnight oil as it is the best opportunity to please Allah Almighty. The parliamentarians should play an active role against price hike for providing relief to the masses,” he added. Sardar Awais Laghari, Mansha Ullah Butt, Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan. Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Zakia Shahnawaz. Kh. Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Mian Yawar Zaman, Zeshan Rafiq, Ch. Muhammad Shafiq, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan Gadhi and other MPAs were also present.